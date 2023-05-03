Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Up 0.7 %

Forward Air stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,096. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,348,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.