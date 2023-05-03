Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FCPT opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.