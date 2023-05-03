Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 16,199 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 4.2 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.