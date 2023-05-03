Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 7,457 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

