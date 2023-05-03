Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $492,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.