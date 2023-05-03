Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HII. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of HII opened at $196.73 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

