Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $464,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 716,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
Incyte Stock Performance
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.