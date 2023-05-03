Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,576 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,926,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 585,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,272,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.61 and its 200 day moving average is $271.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

