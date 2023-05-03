Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,265 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CDW were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CDW Stock Performance

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.91. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.