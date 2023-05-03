Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,352. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $244,944.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 115,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

