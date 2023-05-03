Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Update

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 16,800,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 3,021,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,512. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

