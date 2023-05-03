Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BEN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,950,000 after acquiring an additional 345,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 291,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.