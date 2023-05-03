Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Shares Up 0.8%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €26.29 ($28.89) and last traded at €26.22 ($28.81). 1,225,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.00 ($28.57).

Several research firms have commented on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.47.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

