Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,303 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Freshpet worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $90.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.