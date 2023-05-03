Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 11,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,533. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRD. StockNews.com downgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Stories

