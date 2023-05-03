Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 20,710,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 2.2 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,302. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at $782,326,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,208,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $357,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

