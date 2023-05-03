Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03.

About Fukuoka Financial Group

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

