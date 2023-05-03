Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.79. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $659,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

