Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

