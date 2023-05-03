FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bionomics Limited Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bionomics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for Bionomics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share.

BNOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

