FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Decreased by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $4.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:BHC opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.18. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$5.10 and a 12 month high of C$24.46.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 187.61% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

