FY2023 EPS Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

GM stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 38.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 111.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

