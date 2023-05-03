FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NFBK opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 147.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,766,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

