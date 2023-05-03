FY2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Boosted by National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.63.

TSE TRP opened at C$55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.78. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.04 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

In other news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Insiders bought a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $149,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 572.31%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

