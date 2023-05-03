FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.24. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

BFH stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.