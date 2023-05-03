FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.24. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS.
Bread Financial Price Performance
BFH stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
