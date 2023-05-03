G999 (G999) Trading 93.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 93.7% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $28,313.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00038147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001120 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.