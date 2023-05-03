GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) recently:

4/26/2023 – GE HealthCare Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2023 – GE HealthCare Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00.

4/19/2023 – GE HealthCare Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2023 – GE HealthCare Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00.

4/10/2023 – GE HealthCare Technologies is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – GE HealthCare Technologies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.64. 1,311,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

