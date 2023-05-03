Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

Shares of ETSY opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

