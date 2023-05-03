Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

