Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 17,875 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,875 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $414.58 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $431.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.53 and its 200 day moving average is $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.74.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

