Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 29,899 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,899 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Generac worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Generac by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

GNRC stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.