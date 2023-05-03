Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

NYSE:TMO opened at $543.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.