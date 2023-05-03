Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after buying an additional 137,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

