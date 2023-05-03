Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Up 7.8% in April

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genfit Stock Down 0.7 %

GNFT opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genfit

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genfit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the third quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Genfit

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNFT shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

