Genuine Parts (GPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on July 3rd

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $171.77. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

