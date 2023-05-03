Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 746.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,787 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gevo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 86,251 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,444 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,341.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Gevo Company Profile



Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

