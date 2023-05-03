Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Several analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.