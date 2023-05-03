Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 25,110 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,515 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 2,045,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

