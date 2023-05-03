Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 544,355 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 5,523.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,355 shares during the period. Southside Bancshares accounts for 0.4% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of Southside Bancshares worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

SBSI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 11,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.01.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.