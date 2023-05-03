Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,057. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.