Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121,082 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 5,342,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,021,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

