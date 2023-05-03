Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.1% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $578,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,943,000. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 97,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 63,168 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,180,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.73. The company had a trading volume of 646,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,052. The stock has a market cap of $287.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

