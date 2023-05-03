Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,522. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.