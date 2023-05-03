Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

