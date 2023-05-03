Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Cavco Industries worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCO traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.57. 3,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.57. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

