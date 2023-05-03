Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,600 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

