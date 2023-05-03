Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

