Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,909,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,722,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

