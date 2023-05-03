Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,915,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,277,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,632.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 785,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,416. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Glatfelter by 603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 599,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,279. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

