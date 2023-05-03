Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $903,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 35,114 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 550,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,592. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,777.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

